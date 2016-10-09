Status of Malacca airport to be known by year-end: Liow

MALACCA: The government will decide whether to upgrade the Malacca International Airport (LTAM) or to build a new airport by year-end.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai (pix) said his ministry was waiting for a full report from its consultant appointed to carry out the study and a decision would only be made after receiving the report.

He said the report encompassed the aspects of land acquisition cost for the surrounding areas to lengthen the existing runway to enable various aircraft to land at LTAM located at Batu Berendam, here.

"A detailed study on the cost of upgrading LTAM including extending the runway by 600m by acquiring land around Batu Berendam which is higher compared to building a new airport," he told reporters here tonight.

Earlier, he opened the Malacca MCA convention here which was also attended by Malacca MCA chairman cum State Exco for Transportation, Project Rehabilitation and International Trade Datuk Lim Ban Hong. — Bernama