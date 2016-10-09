More than 1,000 Kelantan firemen prepared to face early floods

PASIR PUTEH: More than 1,000 permanent and voluntary members of the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department are ready to face the possibility of an early flood occurring this year.

Its director, Azmi Osman said 650 permanent and more than 500 voluntary members of the department throughout the state would be mobilised any time if the disaster occurred.

"We have also maintained more than 60 boats including an amphibian craft and rescue equipment that could be used whenever necessary," he said.

He disclosed this to reporters after the closing of the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department Sepak Takraw Championship in conjunction with the National Sports Day at the Pasir Putih District Council Hall, here last night.

The Pasir Putih Fire and Rescue Station team won the championship. — Bernama