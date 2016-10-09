Two Year Four pupils found safe after losing their way

KUALA TERENGGANU: Two Year Four pupils who had lost their way while taking part in the National Sports Day programme organised by their school yesterday have been found safe last night.

Wan Noraiman Haikal Wan Saifuddin Hafiz and Muhammad Fakrullah Mohd Fahimie from Sekolah Kebangsaan Pasir Panjang, near here failed to return to their school even after the programme was completed.

The boys were found safe by villagers at Kampung Seberang Takir, near here at about 9.30pm.

Muhammad Fakrullah's father Mohd Fahimie Mamat, 30, said he found out about the incident which befell his eldest son at about 6 pm after his wife received a call from the school.

"The school authority thought that my son had returned home. Worrying about his safety, I and several villagers tried to look for him, including around Bukit Bayas area as they often go up to the hill," he said when met at the Kuala Terengganu district police headquarters, here last night.

Muhammad Fakrullah said he and his friend left their school at about 8am via the back gate to watch a Sprint Test race at the Gong Badak Circuit.

"When we arrived, it turned out that there was no such event held there and we decided to walk home but failed to find our way back," he said. — Bernama