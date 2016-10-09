Man charged with killing younger brother, aunt in Baling

BALING: A man was charged in the Magistrate's Court here today with two counts of murdering his paralysed younger brother and his aunt on Oct 2.

Azman Wahab, 32, nodded his head after the charges were read out to him before Magistrate Mohd Izmi Ibrahim but no plea was recorded.

On the first charge, he was alleged to have caused the death of his brother, Muhammad Azwan Wahab, 26, in the living room of their house at Kampung Lanai, Parit Panjang, here at 11am on Oct 2.

On the second charge, he was alleged to have killed his aunt Rokiah Abdullah, 54, at about 11.10am outside the house on the same date.

The charges were made under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the death sentence upon conviction.

Mohd Izmi fixed Nov 23 for mention of the case and did not allow bail for the accused.

The court also ordered the accused to be referred to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta in Tanjung Rambutan, Perak for mental assessment.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer Insp Wan Hasmira Wan Ishak while the accused was not represented. — Bernama