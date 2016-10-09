HSR project: Bumiputeras should not be mere watchers

MALACCA: Bumiputeras, especially the entrepreneurs, should be given every opportunity to participate in the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project to avoid them from being mere "watchers" .

Chairman of the Malay economic body, Gagasan Badan Ekonomi Melayu (Gabem), Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Tamby (pix) said in mega projects like the HSR, Bumiputera participation at all levels should be made a policy as a basis for the implementation of such projects.

He said the government through various bodies like the Bumputera Economic Council and Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit or Teraju (in the Prime Minister's Department) had placed a strict policy of providing opportunities for Bumiputeras to participate in mega projects.

"The problem is when the policy becomes weak, so we want it to be strengthened to enable Bumiputeras to participate in suitable fields at all levels (of the mega projects).

"From the start to the end of these projects, there needs to be Bumiputera participation and not they be mere watchers, as it would arouse anger in the community," he told Bernama.

The KL-Singapore HSR project, expected to be ready in 2026, involves the building of a 350km rail track with train speed of 300 km per hour, thus reducing the journey by 90 minutes.

The project will have eight stations as new growth centres, namely in Bandar Malaysia, Putrajaya, Seremban, Ayer Keroh, Muar, Batu Pahat, Iskandar Puteri and Singapore.

Abdul Rahim said Bumiputeras should also be given economic opportunities in these new growth centres like operating shopping outlets, eateries and other shops.

However, he stressed that Bumiputeras themselves must not waste any opportunity made available to them in this project and work very hard to generate income through this project.

Abdul Rahim, meanwhile, criticised the attitude of some quarters that were cynical of the capability of Bumiputera companies in participating in mega projects like the HSR.

He said they should erase the negative perception that Bumiputera companies or entrepreneurs had no capital and the expertise or technology required to get involved in mega projects.

"Under Teraju alone, there are hundreds of Bumiputera companies from across the country which have the capability in various fields and whatever required to participate in big projects," he said.

Abdul Rahim said Gabem was prepared to assist those involved in mega projects like the HSR to identify suitable Bumiputera companies for participation in such projects. — Bernama