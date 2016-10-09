Three arrested in connection to the Bersih supporter egging

PETALING JAYA: The Sabak Bernam police have arrested three Red Shirt movement supporters for allegedly assaulting a Bersih supporter which was caught on video and went viral on social media.

Selangor police chief Datuk Abu Samah Mat told theSun that the three suspects were detained after the Bersih supporter lodged a police report.

"Although we have arrested three men, we are still in the midst of viewing the video to ascertain those behind the assault," he said,

Abu Samah warned that the police will take a “zero tolerance” stance against violent behaviour and provocateurs.

“We will initiate the necessary action on whoever incites violence. Unfortunately, at these rallies and gatherings where one side is in direct conflict with another, we anticipate these things to happen but as police we will act if there is any wrongdoing,” said Abu Samah.

He advised the yellow and red shirts to strictly adhere to the law when assembling.

“Under the peaceful assembly act, it is not against the law to gather, but supporters have to abide by the law,” he said, adding that they will not take side when it comes to violent behaviour.

The three suspects, he said, were detained under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting where the penalty upon conviction is two years jail with a fine or both.

The video shows a man wearing a yellow Bersih T-shirt being pelted by eggs from angry Red Shirt supporters.

The video goes on to show the man being kicked on his back which sent him sprawling to the ground.

Police had intervened and took the man away from the ruckus at the end of the video.