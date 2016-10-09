Kampung Boyan retention pond transformation project to be completed by Dec 2017

KUALA LUMPUR: A RM250 million project to transform the Kampung Boyan retention pond here into a recreation area is slated to be completed by December, next year.

The project, near Jalan Semarak, is under the Local Agenda 21 Kuala Lumpur (LA21 KL) Phase 2 and will be connected to Taman Tasik Titiwangsa.

Currently, it is 70% completed, said Kuala Lumpur City Hall planning executive director Datuk Mohd Najib Mohd at the signing of the MoU and tree planting programme for LA21 KL (Phase 2- Sungai Bonus) at Lorong Gurney, near Titiwangsa here, today.

He said LA21 KL is a process where the local council will work with the public and corporations on an action plan to make certain areas sustainable.

If all are willing to participate and cooperate, this area can be transformed into a comfortable, safe and harmonious place, which will create a healthy lifestyle for the community, he added.

The project also aims to turn Sungai Bonus, a tributary of the Sungai Klang which flows through Kg Baru, Jalan Semarak, and parts of Setapak, from a class four into a class one river.

Class four is a river which is very polluted and not suitable for bodily contact or recreation purposes, while class one is where the water is pristine and suitable for drinking.

The main contributors to the pollution of Sungai Bonus, according to Drainage and Irrigation Department studies, are those who live and work near the area.

Najib said the people must have the main values of "Clean Up, Pollution Prevention, Greening and Advocacy" to ensure the river can be more sustainable.

He said there is also 1.5 acres under the project reserved for corporations or the public to rent for gardening purposes.

The nine partners who signed the MoU for the LA21 KL (Phase 2- Sungai Bonus) project include Pertubuhan Berita Nasional Malaysia (Bernama), Ecoclean Technologies Sdn Bhd, Empire Green Industries Sdn Bhd, Lafarge Concrete (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and Kelab Duta Rimba Kuala Lumpur.