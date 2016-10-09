Perak Health Dept stops monitoring on Bukit Merah Theme Park

IPOH: The Perak Health Department has stopped monitoring on the Bukit Merah Lake Town Resort Theme Park after no new case of rotavirus was recorded for the past nine days.

Its director, Datuk Dr Juita Ghazalie said monitoring on the pool at the resort centre had exceeded the two incubation periods with the last case recorded on Oct 1.

"The incubation period for the rotavirus is between two hours up to three days," she said in a statement, here today.

She added that based on the analysis and laboratory tests, the department had concluded that the rotavirus infection detected in Kedah, Penang and Perak recently were due to the exposure to the water theme park on Sept 24.

"Almost all the cases had a history of visiting the same resort, so the infection was due to the water which was contaminated on that day (Sept 24)," she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Juita said although monitoring had been ceased, the water theme park could still not be reopened to the public because tests on the water samples for the second time must first be carried out.

"Tests for the second time depend on the management of the resort. If they have completed carrying out cleaning work, they must inform us and we will come," she said.

Asked on the six positive cases of rotavirus in Perak, Dr Juita said all the patients had been allowed to be discharged from the hospital. — Bernama