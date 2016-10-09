Six hikers reported lost while hiking on Bukit Bendera found safe

GEORGE TOWN: Six hikers including a woman and two teenage boys who lost their way while trekking down Bukit Bendera, here yesterday were found safe last night.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department senior operations commander Rozairi Abdul Rahim said, they received information about the incident at 10.04pm and launched the search and rescue (SAR) operation immediately.

"Six firemen from the Bagan Jermal Fire and Rescue Station and seven policemen carried out the SAR operation around the route (climbing tracks) used by the victims to climb the hill," he said here today.

He said the hikers were found safe but in weak condition by the rescue team at about 11.30pm.

Rozairi said all of them aged between 15 and 40 were then taken down to the foothill via a four-wheel drive Toyota Hilux. — Bernama