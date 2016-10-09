8,784 candidates to sit for STAM exam beginning next Monday

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 8,784 candidates will sit for the Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) written examination at 224 examination centres throughout the country and Cambodia from Oct 17 to 19 and Oct 25 to 26.

From the number, 2,110 are from government schools, government-aided schools and aided religious schools; 4,617 from state religious secondary schools; 680 from people's religious secondary schools; 30 from private schools registered under the ministry; 1,269 private candidates and 78 foreign candidates (Cambodia).

The Education Ministry said in a statement that the examination schedule had been distributed to the schools involved and could also be downloaded from the Examination Board's website via http://www.Ip.moe.gov.my.

All candidates are advised to refer to the examination schedule for information on the examination time and instructions to be adhered to during the examination, the statement said.

Candidates are also reminded to bring their respective identity cards to the examination centre to ensure the examination runs smoothly, said the statement.

The statement added that a total of 930 invigilators had been appointed to ensure the examinations proceeded as scheduled. — Bernama