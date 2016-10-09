Johor police cripple international drug syndicate in Ayer Hitam, Yong Peng

JOHOR BARU: A police raid at two illegal syabu laboratories near Ayer Hitam and Yong Peng on Saturday morning led to them crippling an international drug syndicate.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director, commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Mokhtar Mohd Shariff said the raids, conducted jointly by the Johor narcotic personnel and Special Tactical Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING) from Bukit Aman about 7am on Saturday, led to them seizing 12 kg of syabu which comprise 5.2kg in crystals and 6.8kg in liquid form with a total street value of RM550,000.

Two foreigners aged 32 and 41 years, one of whom a chemist were arrested along with a 49-year old Malaysian who has five criminal records.

He added the seized drugs were meant for local consumption and also to be smuggled out to Indonesia and Singapore.

"Our investigations have revealed that the drug syndicates have changed their modus operandi from importing drugs to processing them here and smuggling it out to other countries," he told reporters in a press conference held at the Johor Police Contingent headquarters here today.

He said they were investigating the background of those arrested and their criminal records.

Besides the drugs, Mohd Mokhtar said they also confiscated a Toyota Hilux, a Suzuki Swift and several pieces of gold rings from the suspects who are remanded until Oct 14.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of Dangerous Drug Act 1952 which carries mandatory death sentence if convicted.

Earlier, Mohd Mokhtar said, police have crippled 18 illegal drug laboratories so far this year.

"Drug abuse still remains as the number one enemy for Malaysia. We have seized various drugs worth RM162 million this year."

Police also arrested 148,877 locals and 6,230 foreigners under various drug offences between January and today.