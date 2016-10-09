Mah Sing Foundation raises millions for education and medical beneficiaries

PETALING JAYA: In an effort to promote educational and medical support for the less privilege this year, Mah Sing Foundation has raised RM4.62 million for numerous beneficiaries.

The foundation, which was established by the property development group in 2005, recently organised its charity dinner themed "Better Lives Together" in Kuala Lumpur.

During the function, its chairman Datuk Syed Norulzaman Syed Kamarulzaman said since its inception, the foundation has successfully contributed more than RM10 million to deserving charities and non-governmental organisations.

“The foundation’s charitable work focuses on areas such as education assistance, medical and financial assistance and relief schemes as well as social and sporting activities.

"The foundation believes we can continue to do more as there are still those who are in need of aid, both locally and abroad,” he said.

Among the beneficiaries included Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation, Mercy Malaysia, Insaf Malaysia, Persatuan Daybreak, Agathians Shelter, Kuen Cheng High School, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Pin Hwa 2, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato Abdul Rahman Andak and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Confucian to name a few, he said.

Guests of honour at the event included Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar, his wife Puan Sri Nooraisha Fariza Abu Bakar, Mah Sing Group chairman Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Yaacob Mat Zin and Mah Sing Group managing director Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum.

During the ceremony, top donours presented mock cheques to the foundation totalling RM1.79 million which were then presented to 15 beneficiaries.

In his speech Noh praised Mah Sing’s charity endeavours, particularly for building affordable housing.

“I am pleased to see Mah Sing championing initiatives for the betterment of society with its charity arm, Mah Sing Foundation. These initiatives have impacted the lives of countless people both in Malaysia and across our borders.

"While they have done many charitable acts I believe their biggest contribution is providing affordable housing," he said.