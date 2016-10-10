Field more 'pretty, sweet, energetic and sexy' candidates: Baljit Singh (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: One of the suggestions received during the Gerakan 45th National Delegates Conference today was to field more “pretty, sweet, energetic and sexy” candidates.

Gerakan national Legal and Human Rights Bureau chairman Datuk Baljit Singh said it is one of the winning formulas.

“For seats that are sure (to be) lost, why not field a woman who is young, sweet, energetic and sexy who is willing to give it her all? Like Kak Akmar (Akmar Md Alias) She might lose, but it will create a ‘ripple effect’,” he said.

Akmar is a lifetime member who has been with the party since 1985.

Citing the example of party president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong contesting for the Teluk Intan seat against DAP’s Dyanna Sofya Mohd Daud, he said: “Yes, the president won, but look what the Opposition did. I saw her as a young Malay girl, I didn’t see anything else,” he said.

For the next general election, he called on the Youth wing to field more “young blood” to create a “ripple effect”.

Later in the evening, Baljit posted a clarification to his statement on his Facebook.

"I used Telok Intan as an example where DAP had a young Malay girl as a candidate. If Gerakan also did this, the candidate may not win but it will help other seats," he said.

"I candidly referred to Kak Asma as a candidate who would be young and sexy. For those who do not know her, she is a grandmother."

Baljit added that he had spoken to her earlier and she was fine with his remarks.

"I never intended to lower or degrade any woman and never had any such intentions. I am sorry if anyone felt offended."

Currently, Gerakan has two parliamentary seats – Teluk Intan (Gerakan president - Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong) and Simpang Renggam (Gerakan Secretary General - Liang Teck Meng).

Gerakan will also introduce five individuals as potential candidates in the GE14 in Selangor including Selangor Gerakan chairman Datuk David Ang Chin Tat for the Puchong Parliamentary constituency.

For the state seats, the candidates are Gerakan vice president Datuk A. Kohilan Pillay to be placed in Kota Alam Shah; deputy Speaker Syed Abdul Razak Syed Long (Bukit Lanjan); Youth Organisation secretary Ben Liew Pok Boon (Teratai); and Gerakan Youth Human Rights and Legal Bureau chief Chai Ko Thing (Bukit Gasing).

Mah said the introduction is to allow the people to evaluate the candidates, who would also be the party coordinator for Parliament and State Legislative Assembly in Selangor.

Their names will be given to BN after Gerakan gets the green light from the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) and police.