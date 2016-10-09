Govt check and balance system has failed: Ti

PETALING JAYA: The failure of the government to detect allegedly huge amounts of corruption shows its check and balance system has failed and needs to be overhauled.

MCA Religious Harmony Bureau chairman Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker (pix) said it was worrying that the government failed to detect the Sabah Water Department scandal involving two senior officers.

"It was reported that as much as 60% of a RM3.3 billion federal government allocation had been siphoned off," he said in a statement today.

"Where is the check and balance?" he asked.

He said if there were measures to prevent such corruption and no red flags were raised, then the question must be asked why.

Ti, who is also MCA central committee member, said this was a serious wake-up call to all, especially the government.

He added there is a need to do a thorough study to overhaul the system.

The MCA Kuantan division chief urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to look into the possibility that such corrupt practices may have occurred at other departments and agencies.

He also called on the government to engage independent experts and other stakeholders to develop better and more transparent check and balance mechanisms.

At a news conference last week, MACC announced and displayed a whopping haul of RM114 million in cash, jewellery, land grants and branded goods that it said had been seized from the duo, bank accounts and safe deposit boxes held by them and their family from around the state capital city.

The anti-graft body said the total wealth amassed is expected to grow as the MACC enlists professional pawnbrokers to evaluate the value of the items seized later today.

Four people are currently under remand pending the completion of investigations. They are the state department director, 54, his 51-year-old deputy and 55-year-old businessman brother who carries the “Datuk” title, and his accountant, 50.