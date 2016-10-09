Female customs officer dies after car hit by tonto in Pasir Mas

KOTA BARU: A female senior Customs officer who was in a coma since last Friday after the car she was in was rammed by 'tonto' (touts) at Kampung Banggol Chica, Pasir Mas, died last night.

Kelantan Police chief Datuk Dr Ab Rahman Ismail said the victim, Anisah Ali, 54, passed away at 11.15pm due to internal injuries and intestinal complication.

"The preliminary report received stated that the victim was on duty with two male colleagues when a car carrying the tonto sandwiched and rammed the back of their car which caused it to skid and hit a tree in the 1.20am incident last Friday," he said.

The victims then was rushed to the Pasir Mas Hospital before she was referred to Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital, here, for further treatment, Ab Rahman told reporters when met at the victim's house at Kampung Pengkalan Kubor, Salor here, today.

Ab Rahman said, thus far there had yet to be any arrest and the four-wheel-drive vehicle boarded by the victim had been sent to the Forensic Department.

He said, preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and her colleagues were trying to stop a van believed to be carrying contraband cigarettes, before the incident occurred.

He said, the case was being investigated under Section 304 of the Penal Code for murder.

Meanwhile, the victim's husband who is also a senior Customs officer, Baharuddin Hamid, 58, said he was on duty in Penang and rushed back as soon as he was informed on the incident.

He said, his wife was laid to rest at Kampung Pengkalan Kubor, Salor after Zohor prayer, today. — Bernama