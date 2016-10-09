Nigerian drug syndicates evolve from smuggling to making drugs

PETALING JAYA: Nigerian drug syndicates have changed method: instead of smuggling drugs directly into the country, they are bringing in raw materials to process into drugs for sale.

According to a report in China Press today, these syndicates are believed to have acquired the necessary knowledge to make drugs from the Internet. To avoid customs' detection, they have resorted to processing drugs in the country.

Apart from distributing their products locally, they also target clients in neighbouring countries, the report said.

Prior to this, these drug syndicates, who see Malaysia as a crime haven, were found to be obtaining their supply of drugs from third countries such as Thailand, Myanmar and Laos.

A senior officer from the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department has disclosed that police were surprised to find that the drugs seized from eight Nigerian suspects of two drug syndicates they crippled lately originated from Nigeria.

The officer, who was not named in the report, said police did not discount the possibility that these suspects had obtained drug processing knowledge from the Internet and set up their own drug labs in the country.

“Police will relay this information to the Nigerian authorities, as well as work with the Interpol if necessary, to fight these cross-border drug activities,” said the officer.