Perak BN ready to defend state: Zambry

SUNGAI SIPUT: The Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) does not take lightly statements by the opposition parties on them wanting to take over the state in the next general election, its chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said.

He said the Perak BN was always prepared and had made preparations since after the 13th general election.

"I don't take the opposition parties lightly, including the Parti Peribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM). We have made early preparations to maintain power in the state," he told reporters after opening the Sekolah Agama Rakyat Ijtihadiah building in Kampung Bahagia here today.

Zambry, who is Perak Mentri Besar, was commenting a statement by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday that the opposition could take over the state government in Perak and Terengganu through the party cross-over action of their assemblymen.

He described Mahathir's statement as a political gimmick by the opposition. — Bernama