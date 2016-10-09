Cuepacs wants review of national housing policy

KOTA BARU: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) wants the government to review the National Housing Policy to enable civil servants in the lower income category to own houses.

Its president Datuk Azih Muda said they needed to be assisted following the rising cost of living and high cost of houses that reach up to RM400,000 for a terrace house in Kelantan.

"We hope the hardship faced by these civil servants would be given attention by the government and a policy review can be expedited.

"This is to ensure the people, especially low income civil servants can own a house," he told reporters after a dialogue session with Kelantan civil service here today.

Also present were Kelantan Cuepacs deputy chairman Izuddin Ab Rashid and Kelantan Federal Sports and Welfare director Wan Muhamad Sabri Wan Harun.

Azih said a special fund could be set up by the government to finance house buyers who were not eligible for house purchase due to their small salary.

He said Cuepacs had submitted the proposal to the government a few days ago and hoped it would be included in the tabling of the 2017 Budget on Oct 21. — Bernama