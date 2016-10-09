MPK on standby for flood in Klang

KLANG: Klang Municipal Council (MPK) is on standby for the eventuality of flood in the district by establishing a Quick Response Team to disseminate preliminary reports on the flood situation to the security force.

MPK, in a statement, today said the team was on a 24-hour standby to face any flood disasters and would act as an early support team.

The statement also said the council was intensifying cleaning work on drains in eight of its state constituencies as early preparations to face the expected flood.

Enforcement agencies were currently monitoring flood prone areas through 76 of its closed circuit camera (CCTV) besides providing 24 MPK halls as evacuation centres.

A spokesman from Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said they had directed all fire stations in the state to ensure all of its assets for the "Ops Banjir" were in good condition.

Meanwhile Entrepreneurs Association of Little India Klang chairman, P. Raman expressed concern the business area here would be affected if there was a flood.

"Currently it is the shopping season for Deepavali and if such an incident occur, it will totally affect our sale.

"We are concerned the Klang River's water may overflow and flooding may occur in the Little India area," he told Bernama. — Bernama