MACC calls 5 more witnesses for questioning in the country's largest corruption case

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded statements from a further five witnesses over the Sabah Water Department corruption scandal.

This brings the total number of witnesses to 28 to date since the scandal broke last week.

"Those who were questioned are owners of companies believed to be directly involved in infrastructural projects by the Sabah Water Department," said a statement by the commission.

When contacted, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki confirmed the details of their probe so far, but declined to elaborate.

MACC had seized some RM53.7 million in cash from houses and offices of department director Ag Tahir Ag Talib, who was arrested along with his deputy Teoh Chee Kong on Oct 4 last week.

This case is said to be the nation's largest corruption and power abuse case that the MACC has ever faced.