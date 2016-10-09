Johor police arrest two over snatch thefts, two more at large

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Police arrested two suspects believed to be involved in nine recent snatch theft cases in the Iskandar area.

Iskandar Puteri district chief superintendent Nor Hashim Mohamad said the suspects' modus operandi was to snatch bags left on top of tables and chairs when victims are having their meals. One suspect steals the handbags while the other waits on his motorcycle.

The two suspects, aged 24 and 29 respectively, were arrested at a house in Kg Melayu, Gelang Patah at 4.45am on Oct 6. Police recovered from the house two branded bags, a Vietnam passport, a victim's driving license and a motorcycle.

Police believed another two male suspects who call themselves Fico and Aziq are still at large.

On another incident, Nor Hashim said four men armed with a parang, a knife and a stick robbed a grocery shop owner of cash RM1,500 and top up mobile cards valued at RM1,500 at Ulu Pulai, Ulu Choh on Oct 7. The shop assistants were left unhurt in the 11.40am incident.

Nor Hashim said, the four fled with their loot in a Perodua Viva.