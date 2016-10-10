Letters - Bukit Kiara fence not friendly to wildlife

THERE is a joke going round at Bukit Kiara that if you want to be bitten by a snake then head to the so-called "wildlife-friendly" fence and take a walk or jog along the perimeter of the fence.

To make it more comfortable for walkers and joggers, the authority in charge – the National Landscape Department – has built a footpath along a 2km stretch next to the fence.

On a serious note, many snakes can be found struggling to find a way (through the fence) to get to the other side but to no avail. This is because of the concrete 6 inch (15cm) plinth or base of the fence which makes it impossible for any wildlife to go under it to reach the other side.

And there is no way any animal can jump over the 3.5m high fence.

As a member of Friends of Bukit Kiara, I would like to ask the director-general of the Landscape Department in what way is the 4.7km-long fence friendly to wildlife.

I have walked along this stretch many times and I never fail to have a sudden encounter with snakes. So please beware if you want to take up this challenge and be on guard all the time.

The DG should walk along this stretch to see for himself the agony, anguish and distress of the snakes and other animals in desperately wanting to go to the other side of the fence but cannot do so.

To demonstrate my seriousness I don't mind accompanying him.

Friends of Bukit Kiara has made numerous representations to tear down the fence but there has been no response.

We urge the DG to reconsider the matter and agree that the wildlife in Bukit Kiara should be able to move around easily in their natural habitat without any man-made obstructions.

They have suffered long enough.

Many nature enthusiasts are wondering why there is a need for a fence at all.

Pola Singh

Member of Friends of Bukit Kiara