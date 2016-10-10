Gerakan delegates pass 16 resolutions

KUALA LUMPUR: The 45th Gerakan National Delegates Conference today passed 16 resolutions, including for the Malaysian way of life to be defended at all cost regardless of circumstances.

The delegates believed that the Federal Constitution must continue to be interpreted, understood and appreciated in its totality, and in a comprehensive and inclusive manner, and to be upheld, defended and fairly implemented.

While the spirit of Rukun Negara should be rekindled, reaffirmed, reemphasised, practised and internalised by all Malaysians.

The resolutions were passed after being debated at the conference held at the party's headquarters in Menara PGRM.

In addition, the delegates called for the government to increase the amount of Bantuan Rakyat 1Malaysia (BR1M) to ensure social justice.

In addition they also unanimously called for the government to provide more relief for middle income families in the form of tax breaks and other incentives to lessen their financial burden.

Meanwhile, with the religious intolerance and fanaticism that is on the raise, the infiltration of Daesh's terrorism activities have to be curbed and equal attention should be given to addressing the issue of home-grown or domestic extremism.

However, they emphasised that terrorism is not linked to any religion.

"We voice ferociously and denounce the propagation of extremism as a means to extend political mileage. Religion and race must not be used as a political tool or political force, any irresponsible act of capitalizing on religious frictions and fuelling antipathy or fear deserves the surest condemnation."

Lastly, the delegates congratulated Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak on the efforts taken to restore the balance of power between the federal and state governments especially for Sabah and Sarawak in line with the Malaysia Agreement.

"However, we reiterate that this process must be mutually beneficial and in line with the Federal Constitution."