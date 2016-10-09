One of 'Budgie Nine' resigns government position

PETALING JAYA: One of the nine Australian men who stripped down to his swimming trunks at the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix has resigned from his position in the office of Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne.

Senior policy advisor Jack Walker informed Pyne on Saturday that he would be quitting his post.

Pyne said Walker had spoke to him of his deep regret for causing any embarrassment to the government and apologised.

"One lapse of judgement does not detract from the fact that Jack has been an outstanding staff member, a significant contributor to my office since late 2013 and I believe he will have a bright future," Pyne said in a statement.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said the 26-year-old had paid a high price for the incident.

"I hope he has a great and successful career moving forward, and we certainly wish him all the best, and I feel a bit sorry for him," Senator Cormann told Sky News.

Earlier Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had suggested Walker would be considering his future working in the government.

"Certainly the young man involved needs to have a very hard look at himself and I'm sure he will be considering his future carefully," he said.

Walker and eight other Australians were held for four nights after last weekend stripping down to their swimming trunks while celebrating Daniel Ricciardo's win.

For several minutes the group chanted and drank beer which they had poured into their shoes, while wearing swimmers that had been emblazoned with the Malaysian flag.

The group were let off with a caution by the magistrates court on Thursday.