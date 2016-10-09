Taiwan manufacturers in Malaysia face labour shortage

JOHOR BARU: The Taiwan manufacturing companies in Malaysia are faced with labour shortage.

Taipei Investors' Association Malaysia president, Hsu Cheng Te who chaired the association annual general meeting here on Saturday said the companies needed at least 10,000 foreign workers.

"The companies are facing acute shortage of workers and we have highlighted this to the authorities at least four times this year and each time they ask us to wait. Then there is no response," he said.

He said Taiwan companies based in Penang needed more than 2,000 workers and overall the companies need at least 10,000 workers.

There are about 1,700 Taiwanese factories nationwide which are mostly small and medium enterprises.

Hsu said the companies have been operating in Malaysia for some 20 to 30 years and now some are looking to shifting to other countries such as Vietnam due to manpower problem here.

He added getting workers is becoming a problem and urged the Government to look into the employers plight.

With the shortage of workers, Hsu said, the factories are only getting less orders which has a negative impact on production volume.

He said if this trend continues, business investments from Taiwan will reduce.