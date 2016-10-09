Metal objects on Penang bridge puncture vehicle tyres

BUTTERWORTH: Some 10 cars and seven motorcycles had their tires punctured today due to sharp metal pieces on the Penang bridge.

A Penang Bridge Sdn Bhd spokesperson, who did not want to disclose his name confirmed the incidents that took place around 8am which caused a short traffic jam on island-bound lane.

He said the metal pieces were cleared by workers around 10.30am.

The Penang Bridge workers helped those affected to change their tires.

"We believe the metal pieces might have fallen from a vehicle carrying them. We are not sure whether it was done on purpose," the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Penang Public Works exco Lim Hock Seng said there was a similar incident before where a man had thrown sharp metals on the bridge and subsequently charged the victims to replace or repair the tires.