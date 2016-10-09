Police apprehend 16 terrorists linked with IS

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested 15 Malaysians and a foreigner who were suspected of terror activities in an operation in several states around the country.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said the suspects, all males, were caught in Selangor, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Penang and Sabah and are said to be from the Islamic State terror cell codenamed "Gagak Hitam".

"They are from the Gagak Hitam cell that is led by militant Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi who is among the three Malaysian firebrands of the Islamic State (IS) and who is the mastermind behind the grenade attack on the Movida pub in Puchong on June 28," he said in a statement to the media.

Khalid said all 16 of them, aged 20 to 38, were recruited online by Wanndy and have been channelling funds to him.

One of the suspects was a 20-year-old student from a public higher learning institution in Johor who had fled the country to join IS in Syria but was thwarted by Turkish authorities on Sept 8 in Istanbul.

"He went to Istanbul on Sept 7 but was detained by Turkish authorities via information from our Counter Terrorism Division. He planned to secure safe passage to Syria via Turkey," Khalid said.

The suspect was turned over to Malaysian authorities on Sept 22.

"The foreign suspect, who is from a North African country, was alleged to have been a member of the Jahabat Al Nusra in Syria," he said.

Khalid added that the suspect had entered Malaysia illegally in May and had been involved in forging travel documents for the use of the Jahabat Al Nusra group.

Among the others that were caught included a teacher in charge of counselling in a government school, a bank employee, and an executive manager.

All the suspects were caught under Section 574 of the Penal Code and will be investigated under The Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Act 747).