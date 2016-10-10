Perodua holds 'Fun Walk' in conjunction with National Sports day

RAWANG: In conjunction with National Sports Day, national car maker Perodua organised a 3km "Perodua Fun Walk" yesterday morning at its 202.343ha compound here.

The event saw some 1,000 staff and business partners taking part.

It began at 9am and lucky draws were also organised for those who completed the walk.

Perodua president and chief executive officer Datuk Dr Aminar Rashid Salleh said the this is the second year the event is being held, with the objective of promoting a active and healthy lifestyle among its staff and partners.

"We firmly believe that having a healthy and active lifestyle would improve all activities – both in our personal and professional lives," he said.

He said Perodua is hoping to organise the walk annually as, "we wish to include healthy and active living as part of our revamped 'Safety, Health and Environment' guidelines".