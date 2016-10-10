Spaghetti straps, trousers, open backs: wedding dresses embrace new forms for 2017

AS with ready-to-wear, every year wedding attire is updated to reflect new trends, and the 2017 season will be no exception.

There will always be traditional princess-style dresses, but at the same time interesting new creations are beginning to appear.

It is now possible to tie the knot attired in casually elegant wedding trousers, or a racy gown with a plunging backline that is more sensual than ever.

Draping, volume, tulle, bustier tops: the princess dress is still the outfit most sought after by brides-to-be who aim to be the star of their special day.

However, in recent seasons, the trend has been for simplicity with flowing dresses for a bohemian or romantic look, sophisticated trousers, or dresses that rock with higher hemlines and vibrant colors.

Here is a roundup of the wedding dress trends for 2017.

Fine straps

Having grown used to traditional bustier tops with long and short sleeves or crossed straps, future brides will now have to contend with fine straps, which are emerging everywhere. Innumerable dresses make use of these almost invisible supports, which occasionally take the form of spaghetti straps. And they have been massively adopted across a wide range of styles from the most minimalist to the most romantic and the most glamorous.

Plunging backlines

Open backs are another key trend this season. Imagine a plunging backline that stops in the middle of your back or just above the small of your back. The goal is to make your outfit ultra sensual, but without putting too much on show on that special day. In a variation on this theme, some brands are playing on transparency with models that have an open back covered by a light veil.

Trousers for the bride

If you feel awkward in dresses, this year offers the perfect solution with a profusion of flawless trousers that are the ultimate in casual elegance. Trousers are mainly intended for civil ceremonies, but they can be adapted to suit every taste, while still remaining very feminine. There are several styles to choose from: classic trousers, very chic jumpsuits, or trousers worn under a voluminous, rigid and asymmetric dress.

Short but not too short

Launched a few seasons ago, the trend for short wedding dresses is more than ever in vogue. It has also been adapted to a range of styles: casual and relaxed, rock 'n' roll, and elegant. The must this year? An asymmetric dress that is short at the front and long at the back for a more sophisticated effect. However, be careful not to opt for a model that is too short to be appropriate for this type of occasion.

Contrasting skirts and tops

This season, traditional dresses have also made way for contrasting ensembles, offering a multitude of options to future brides. Outfits of this kind make it easy to change looks in the course of the big day by, for example, replacing a spaghetti strap top with a semi-transparent lace blouse. They also offer an opportunity to compose a more personal relaxed style that is still très chic. — AFP Relaxnews