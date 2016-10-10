Pestech wins RM51.7m Papua New Guinea power grid deal

PETALING JAYA: Pestech International Bhd has bagged a RM51.7 million contract for the Port Moresby Power Grid Development Project in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

In a filing with the stock exchange, the company said its wholly-owned subsidiary Pestech Sdn Bhd had received a letter of acceptance from PNG Power Ltd (PPL) for the procurement of plant, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of KilaKila 66/11kV substation and 66kV double circuit transmission line. The contract price is in the aggregate of US$7.11 million (RM29.5 million) and PGK17.26 million (RM22.2 million).

PPL is a fully integrated power authority responsible for generation, transmission, distribution and retailing of electricity throughout Papua New Guinea. It services customers in almost all urban centres and rural areas throughout the country.