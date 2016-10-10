Bank Negara: Beware of bogus email

PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has cautioned the public on bogus email using BNM’s name which purportedly requires the recipient to click and download an attachment.

The public are reminded to ignore the email and not to download the attachment, the central bank said in a statement.

BNM reiterated that financial institutions, including credit card issuers, BNM and all banking institutions, will never request for personal banking information when contacting customers, be it via telephone calls, SMS or email.

The central bank advises the public to use web browsers that are up to date with built-in phishing filters; do not trust email, calls or SMS claiming cash wins, incoming fund transfers/payments or refunds and requests for personal banking information; contact the respective banks or the Associations of Banks in Malaysia toll-free service ABMConnect at 1-300-88-9980 when in doubt of the email, SMS or calls.

BNM said the fraudsters’ modus operandi is to send to intended victims email entitled “security verification”, purportedly from BNM, informing them that there is an incoming payment. The victims are required to complete security verification by downloading the attachment provided. Once the person clicks on/downloads the link provided in the attachment, they will be directed to a fake website requesting personal financial information such as credit or debit card details.