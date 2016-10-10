Bursa Malaysia opens lower

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia extended losses from last week to open lower today on continued selling in selected heavyweight counters, affected by the below expectation US jobs data, dealers said.

At 9.10am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.51 points weaker at 1,663.87, against last Friday's close of 1,665.38.

The index opened 0.1 of a point lower at 1,665.28 this morning.

Gainers, however outpaced losers 108 to 101, while 184 counters were unchanged, 1,258 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 84.52 million shares worth RM27.19 million.

Kenanga Research said the weaker sentiment is expected to be prevail for Bursa Malaysia given too the poor performance of Wall Street last Friday. with heavyweight Petronas, likely to weigh down the FBM KLCI.

"The rolling over of the Stochastic from its overbought threshold is indication that the key index could retrace from its immediate resistance level of 1,672 in the near-term.

"A downside-bias trade within 1,642-1,670 is expected this week, with the resistance level envisaged at 1,670 and 1,680. Key support levels are noted at 1,650 and 1,642," it said in a research note today.

Of the heavyweights this morning, TNB was flat at RM14.36, Public Bank rose two sen to RM19.90, while Maybank and Petronas Chemicals slipped two sen each to RM7.61 and RM6.68 respectively.

Of the active counters, Perak Transit, Iris Corp and EA Holdings were flat at 19.5 sen, 5.5 sen and 16.5 sen respectively, while SKH Consortium earned half-a-sen to seven sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 6.80 points to 11,755.35, the FBMT 100 Index shed 1.020 points to 11,455.39 and the FBM Emas Syariah Index fell 6.69 points to 12,413.04.

The FBM 70 slid 11.64 points to 13,769.40 and the FBM Ace was 8.55 points lower at 5,125.99.

The Plantation Index eased 0.03 of a point to 7,890.20, but the Finance Index gained 3.39 points to 14,274.55, and the Industrial Index advanced 3.12 points to 3,138.87.

The physical price of gold as at 9.30am stood at RM162.66 per gramme, up 63 sen from RM162.03 at 5pm last Friday. — Bernama