Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar today following the release of the US non-farm payrolls data last Friday, showing employment growth eased for the third straight month in September, while the jobless rate rose.

At 9am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.1460/1500 against the greenback from 4.1535/1585 on last Friday.

The non-farm payrolls posted a softer-than-expected data of 156,000, against expectations of 172,000, while the unemployment rate rose to 5% from 4.9%.

The local note traded weaker against a basket of major currencies.

The ringgit fell further against the yen to 4.0245/0295 from 3.9999/9066 on last Friday and slipped against the Singapore dollar to 3.0219/0252 from 3.0214/0252.

It was lower against the euro at 4.6431/6480 from 4.6199/6267 and slipped against the British pound to 5.1560/1634 from 5.1142/1220. — Bernama