Four die in two road accidents in Jelebu and Jempol

JELEBU: Four people were killed while seven others were injured in two accidents in Kuala Klawang and Jempol near here, yesterday.

In Kuala Klawang, two family members were killed and seven others were injured when two cars collided at KM23 Jalan Seremban-Simpang Pertang at 5.20pm.

Jelebu police chief, DSP Othman Basri said the dead were identified as Nur Rizqi Aaliya Mohamad Hakim, 10 month and Halimah Ludin, 64.

"Preliminary investigation found that a Proton Saga FLX carrying four passengers driven by Azrulnizam Mohd Azhari, 31, was heading to Kuala Klawang from Seremban when it failed to overtake the car in front.

"The car subsequently entered the opposite lane and collided with a Perodua Bezza driven by Mohamad Hakim Mohd Maddin, 28, who was carrying four passengers, including the victims," he told reporters here.

Meanwhile in Jempol a married couple, Corporal Zahepul Bahari Nasir,33, and Rohaninya Rosli, 31, died when their Proton Wira skidded while trying to overtake another vehicle at Felda Palong 4, near Jempol yesterday.

Jempol police chief, Supt Noorzainy Mohd Noor said in the 3.35pm incident both victims suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

Both bodies were taken to Jempol Hospital for a post mortem. — Bernama