Hashim Jasin named new PAS spiritual leader

PETALING JAYA: Former PAS Perlis commissioner Hashim Jasin (pix) has been appointed the party's new spiritual leader position following the demise of Datuk Haron Din last month.

The decision was made at the party's Ulama Syura Council meeting yesterday, which also saw Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob maintaining his position as the deputy spiritual leader.

PAS Syura Council secretary Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said despite being qualified to take over the position of the late Haron, Ahmad's position was maintained due to his busy schedule as the mentri besar.

"Ahmad had himself pleaded to the council to appoint somebody else as the party's spiritual leader.

"We appointed Hashim because he is the eldest in the Syura Council. He is also very knowledgeable, besides having a very strong political foresight," he was quoted as saying by PAS mouthpiece Harakah Daily.

Haron Din passed away aged 76 on Sept 16 after suffering from heart complications. He died at the Stanford University Hospital in the United States where he was warded and underwent heart treatment.