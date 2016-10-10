84 arrested for gambling in 42 raids in Sarawak last week

KUCHING: Sarawak police arrested 84 people for promoting public lottery without a licence, conducting online gambling, operating gambling machines and gambling in public places, in 42 raids throughout the state since Monday last week.

State CID chief, Datuk Dev Kumar M. M. Sree Shunmugam said 28 raids were related to illegal character lottery, 12 related to online gambling and gambling machines, and two gambling in public places.

He said the raids that saw 84 people including 10 foreigners aged between 17 and 54 years arrested was the highest in number conducted in the state in a single week this year.

"Sixty-four of those arrested are males. Cash amounting to RM15,801 were seized during the raids, and also various items such as computers, portable printers, mobile phones, calculators, and betting ledgers and slips," he said in a statement, here, today.

Of the 42 raids, he said, 10 were conducted by the CID headquarters here, five by Miri police, Padawan (four raids), Kuching, Limbang and Bau (three each), Sibu, Serian, Bintulu, and Sarikei (two raids each), followed by Sri Aman, Betong, Kapit, Marudi, Mukah and Kota Samarahan (one each).

"The operation against gambling in the state will continue. With Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor's commitment to eradicate gambling in the state, the CID will regularly send teams down to the districts to assist the OCPDs in conducting raids," he said. — Bernama