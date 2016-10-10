Curfew in ESSZone extended to Oct 26

KOTA KINABALU: The curfew over the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) which ended today will be extended from tomorrow till Oct 26, between 7pm till 5am.

Sabah Commissioner of Police Datuk Abdul Rashid Harun cautioned residents in the area to stay indoors and refrain from breaking the curfew.

The seven districts involved are Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

"The extension is necessary to ensure that the waters are not encroached by terrorists that threaten the security of international researchers working in the area and foreign tourists staying at the island resorts," he said in a statement.

He said based on information, Abu Sayyaf terrorists and potential kidnap-for-ransom criminals from southern Philippines were still attempting to cross the border.

Abdul Rashid said the curfew would be continued to safeguard those using the waters as well as residents in ESSZone.

He said the curfew would facilitate enforcement and monitoring of boat movement by security forces and provide an environment of safety for chalet operators and fishermen.

"I have given authority to the district police chiefs in ESSZone to issue permits to those involved in fishery activities and those who need to use the routes in emergency cases," he said. — Bernama