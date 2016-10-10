One more Kuala Klawang crash victim dies

JELEBU: Another victim of yesterday's Kuala Klawang road crash, has died, bringing the death toll to three while six others were injured.

Jelebu district police chief, DSP Othman Basri said Nadzirah Mohamad Syukur, 26, who was a passenger in the Perodua Bezza which was involved in the accident, passed away around midnight while receiving treatment at Tuanku Jaafar Hospital, Seremban.

Two other victims who died in the crash were a passenger in the Perodua Bezza, Nur Rizqi Aaliya Mohamad Hakim, 10 months, and Halimah Ludin, 64, a passenger in the other car, a Proton Saga FLX.

The accident happened at Km23, Seremban-Simpang Pertang road about 5.20pm yesterday.

Othman said the preliminary investigation found that the Kuala Klawang-bound car driven by Mohd Azrulnizam Azhari, 31, and carrying three passengers, had tried to overtake a vehicle in front but failed.

"The car (Proton Saga) went into the other lane in the opposite direction and collided with the Perodua Bezza which was carrying four passengers and driven by Mohamad Hakim Mohd Maddin, 28," he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama