Sleek and stylish

FAMOUS for its stylish and sleek designs, the new sophisticated Autumn 2016 collection from Kipling does not disappoint. With the summer months drawing to a close, the new collection is designed to ease the modern day woman back into her everyday routine, carrying her elegantly through the stunning collection.

To keep you in style as seasons shift and trends develop into the autumn season, the latest ranges take inspiration from the past, fusing together casual, youthful features with romantic hues and details to create the perfect product for any woman on the go.

For one, its work range is ideal for professional women who are balancing their work and home life. As such, the bags will help in easing the workload while its diverse styles stay in tune with the fast paced working lifestyle by adding extra key features including sumptuous padded shoulder straps to relieve stress.

You can also now celebrate autumn with a travel range that helps you reach your loved ones in style. Escape to new cities, take a break and create those precious moments with the vibrant collection in eye-catching fabrics. Diamond black, vibrant red and jazzy blue are also injected into this season’s chic travel range – where holdalls, suitcases and hand luggage can be mixed in an abundance of shades and styles.

Accompanying them from work, to home, to socialising at night, Kipling has a style to suit all occasions.