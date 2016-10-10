MyCC probes 7 local pharma firms for alleged anti-competitive agreements

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) is in the midst of investigating seven local pharmaceutical firms for alleged anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant positions in the sector.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Abu Samah Shabudin today said the investigation is being conducted alongside the Health Ministry.

He said the firms are part of the 13 cases and 11 complaints received thus far.

The MyCC has found among others that:

» some medical wholesalers have monopolised the prices of medicines to different suppliers;

» disruption in the medicine supply chain's pricing by both local and foreign pharmaceutical firms.

He said the situation existed because there was no fixed price for medicines that were being sold to suppliers.

Earlier in an opening speech, Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin noted on the medicines' prices, saying that in the private sector it is unregulated and wholly dependent on prevailing market forces.

"Without government control, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers set medicine prices. Numerous studies conducted over the years established that Malaysians pay very high prices for pharmaceutical drugs in the private sector, turning Malaysia to become a 'high price island' for pharmaceutical prices.

"I believe the time has come for the MyCC to not only regulate the competition aspect of the law, but to play a supportive role to achieve the objective of affordable medication. This can be achieved by being an advocate for competition and focusing on the eradication of anti-competitive practices," he said.

Both Hamzah and Abu Samah was speaking in a press conference after launching a forum on competition law in the pharmaceutical sector here.