PCM lodges report over low-medium cost apartment housing issue

GEORGE TOWN: Parti Cinta Malaysia (PCM) vice-president Datuk Huan Cheng Guan has lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the low-medium cost (LMC) apartment housing issue in Bukit Gambier.

Huan said he also submitted a thumbdrive containing information on occupants of affordable housing units along with photographs of luxury vehicles owned by the unit owners.

"These units are meant for the poor and middle-income earners," he said at a press conference outside the anti-graft agency's headquarters in Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah here today.

He added it was unbecoming that some residents of affordable units owned superbikes and big cars while some rented out their units to foreigners, causing discomfort to other residents.

Huan urged disgruntled residents to channel their grouses to him, adding that he would take steps to assist them.

On Friday, Penang Housing and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh said those who furnish false information to secure public housing units are liable to face legal action.

Responding to Huan's allegations which he first raised in a press conference on Thursday, Jagdeep said the issue of those who are not eligible for affordable housing but still managed to obtain units was not limited to Penang but other states too.

On the issue of units being rented out to large numbers of foreign workers, Jagdeep said the State Legal Advisor has advised that action could be taken under the Local Government Act 1976.