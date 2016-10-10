M'sia ready to assist in tackling cyber security threats in the region

SINGAPORE: Malaysia is ready to offer assistance to its Asean counterparts in capacity building as part of efforts to tackle rising cyber security threats in the region.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Madius Tangau (pix) said the country, through Cyber Security Malaysia, was committed to promoting international cooperation with various organisations in related matters.

"In terms of cyber security threats, we are actually technically prepared, especially in capacity building. What we need badly are talents who can do cyber defence," he told Bernama on the sidelines of Singapore International Cyber Week (SICW) that kicked off at Suntech Convention Centre, here, today.

To address this, he said, the setting up of Cyber Range last month was timely as this provided a platform to train the next generation of cyber defenders, who could be at the forefront in combating cyber threats.

"This is the only centre in the region where real-life attacks have been simulated in one particular room. Trainees would have experience in defending and countering cyber attacks in real time," Madius said.

"We have plans in the next few years to train some 10,000 professionals and we are also ready to take in even professionals from the region," he added.

Located in the International Islamic University Malaysia's Cyber Security Centre of Excellence, the Cyber Range is able to simulate high-stress, real-world conditions and internet-scale environment where professionals can develop skills and instinct for cyber security defensive actions.

He said not only government agencies would need such expertise, companies and organisations were also encouraged to have the necessary talents or units to handle cyber threats.

"This is especially for those which have critical information technology systems to protect such as financial institutions as well as those in the transport and energy sectors.

"We have also embarked on an awareness programme - Cyber Security Awareness for Everyone (CyberSAFE) - to create public awareness of cyber security which hopefully at the end of the day, will become part of Malaysian culture," he said.

Earlier in his keynote address, Madius said in the 2014 International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Global Cybersecurity Index Study, Malaysia was ranked third among 193 ITU member states in terms of commitment to cyber security.

"This is a recognition of Malaysia's plans and strong cooperation among its government agencies," he said.

Launching the SICW was Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Madius is in Singapore, leading a Malaysian delegation comprising government officials and experts at the three-day event in conjunction with SICW.

He is scheduled to have a meeting with Laos Posts and Telecommunications Minister, Dr Thansamay Kommasith and the US Department of State Coordinator for Cyber Issues, Christopher Painter this afternoon. — Bernama