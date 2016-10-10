Public Works Department is ready to face the monsoon season

IPOH: The Public Works Department (PWD) has taken measures and is prepared to face the monsoon season which could cause landslides and other incidents in the country.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Dr Roslan Md Taha (pix) said there were 78 district engineers in the country who will monitor incidents like landslides and cave-in on roads.

They will work closely with concessionaires and other agencies to tackle and resolve problems, he told reporters after attending the department's national Innovation Day here today.

The operations room, known as Bilik Gerakan Bencana or Big Ben, will coordinate all efforts throughout the country, he said.

In addition to that, there will be 13 media channels handled by the Works Ministry and PWD, together with a smartphone application, for the public to report any incidents.

"We want the public to play a role, if they are aware of any imminent danger along the roads before an incident occurs, through these applications," said Roslan.

He noted that Cameron Highlands and the Simpang Pulai-Lojing road are among the places identified as potential spots where landslides may occur as the area crosses mountains and water catchment sites.

He said the Lojing area needed to be monitored due to development and the opening of forests.

Earlier in his speech, he said the country's position in the Global Innovation Index 2016 saw a drop from its 32 spot in 2015 to 35 this year.

But on the bright side, its standing in the Global Competitiveness Report for 2015/16 improved from 20 to 18, he added.