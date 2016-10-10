Court sets Nov 10 for mention of motor workshop owner charged with terrorist act

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ampang Magistrate's Court here today fixed Nov 10 to mention a case involving a motor workshop owner charged with giving support for the commission of a terrorist act involving the use of explosives.

Magistrate Mohamad Izwan Mohamed Nor set the date after deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zuhaini Mahamad Amin, who prosecuted, informed the court that they had yet to obtain permission to transfer the case involving Nur Redzwan Wan Redzmann (rpt: Redzmann), 29, to the High Court.

Nur Redzwan, represented by lawyer Ram Karpal Singh, was first charged with committing the offence, involving the use of explosives through the Telegram app on his iphone 5s mobile phone, in the same court last Aug 10.

He was also charged with voluntarily providing support to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

Both the offences were allegedly committed at No 7, Jalan Watan 24, Taman Sri Watan, Ampang, here between March 25 and June 30 this year.

The charges were made under Section 130J (1) (b) of the Penal Code and Section 130J (1) (a) of the same law, respectively, which provides an imprisonment for life or for up to 30 years, or a fine and forfeiture of any property used in connection with the commission of the offence, if found guilty. — Bernama