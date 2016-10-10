Hashim Jasin all ready for duty as PAS' new spiritual leader

KUALA LUMPUR: The new PAS Mursyidul Am or Spiritual Leader, Hashim Jasin (pix) is all set to use his wide political experience in shouldering the responsibilities entrusted to him.

Hashim, 77, a former Perlis PAS commissioner, said the tasks entrusted to him must be carried out well, especially in assisting the Syura (Consultative) Council with regard to party matters and Islamic law.

"I will try to do the best possible. Actually, I am still surprised over my appointment announced yesterday as I was also at the meeting and did not expect to be appointed (as the party's spiritual leader).

"To me, all in the Syura Council are qualified to be spiritual leader and everyone has had experience and shouldered heavy responsibilities all this while.

"With assurance of the Syura Council members, we are ready to assist one another," he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The PAS Ulama Syura Council at its meeting held at the party's Secretary-General's Office, had unanimously chosen and appointed Hashim as the new PAS Spiritual Leader, replacing the late Datuk Dr Haron Din.

Haron, 76, passed away last month at Stanford University Hospital in San Francisco, United States, from heart complications.

Hashim, who is among the most senior PAS leaders, has a degree in Arab Literature and Islamc Law from the University of Baghdad, Iraq.

In 1998, he was elected as Member of Parliament for Arau in a by-election, and was state assemblyman for Sanglang (1999-2013), and Perlis PAS commissioner (1991-2013). — Bernama