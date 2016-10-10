Public will be informed before decision on nuclear energy

PUTRAJAYA: The government will engage and educate the public on nuclear energy development before making a decision on the issue, says Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Nancy Shukri (pix).

"While nuclear energy may be considered a viable energy option or even a necessity in the long run, there are obvious public concerns which must be addressed through public information and communication," she said.

She said based on the public opinion research conducted for Malaysia National Power Corporation (MNPC) in 2014, about two-thirds of respondents wished to consider the 'pros and cons' before a decision on nuclear energy was made.

At the same time, Nancy added, two-thirds of the respondents also expected nuclear energy to contribute to Malaysia's electricity supply within 10 to 20 years from now, despite placing nuclear energy as a last option.

Even though the public opinion research was conducted almost two years ago, the result might still be indicative of the general paradox of public engagement on nuclear energy in Malaysia, and the world at large, she said.

Opening the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) mission here today, Nancy noted the review on Malaysia's state of preparedness was a basis for a more objective consideration of nuclear energy, based on verified facts and independent assesment.

The INIR review report when compeleted would be presented to the Cabinet, the highest policy-making body to determine the way forward, she said.

The INIR team comprising 12 international experts will review 19 infrastructure issues identified in the IAEA's publication, 'Milestones in the Introduction of a Nuclear Power Programme', from today until Oct 17.

To date, 13 IAEA member states have benefited from IAEA's technical assistance in the national nuclear power development through peer reviews, since IAEA's introduction of INIR mission service in 2007.

Meanwhile, MNPC chief executive officer Dr Mohd Zamzam Jaafar said the government had yet to decide on the future use of nuclear energy for electricity generation.

"But MNPC is committed to facilitating a responsible and well-informed decision on nuclear energy by the government," he added. — Bernama