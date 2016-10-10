Fire destroys second branch of Fung Ming supermarket in Sandakan

Posted on 10 October 2016 - 04:08pm Last updated on 10 October 2016 - 05:26pm

SANDAKAN: About 50 workers were left jobless when a supermarket in Jalan Labuk here was destroyed in a fire early today.

The 5am fire at the Fung Ming Supermarket at Batu 16 is the second such incident involving the company's branch.

On Sept 20, the other branch in Batu 8 Jalan Labuk was struck by fire.

Supermarket owner Chin Kui Ming said in last month's fire, he incurred losses totalling about RM10 million, and estimated similar loss for today's incident.

Sandakan Fire and Rescue Department chief, Mohd Razali Awamg Ahmad said 40 firemen in six engines put out the blaze within an hour.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Assistant and Gum-Gum assemblyman Datuk Zakaria Mohd Edris was at the scene of the fire. — Bernama