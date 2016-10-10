Ankara police, activists clash on bombing anniversary

ANKARA: Turkish police used tear gas and plastic bullets to prevent pro-Kurdish activists holding a protest to mark the one-year anniversary on Monday of the country's worst attack in its modern history in the capital Ankara, an AFP correspondent said.

One hundred and three people were killed on October 10, 2015 when suicide bombers said to be linked to Islamic State (IS) jihadists blew themselves up in a crowd of pro-Kurdish peace activists planning to hold a rally outside Ankara's main train station.

Nearly 500 people were wounded, some of whom are still receiving treatment.

A crowd of more than 150 chanted "murderous state" as a line of police and water cannon trucks refused to let them through to the site of the attack to commemorate the the one-year anniversary, the correspondent said.

Hundreds of people carrying placards and flags from different associations were also stopped by a group of at least 20 police officers carrying anti-riot shields.

Police then used tear gas and plastic bullets against the group, some of whom threw bottles and stones. Some were hit by police truncheons as they scattered, covering their mouths to limit the effects of the tear gas.

But demonstrators said relatives of the victims – including parents and children – had been allowed through to pay their respects at the site of the attack before the commemoration began.

When the moment came to pause for silence at the precise time of the attack at 10.04am, the crowd burst into applause vowing that they would not let it ever be forgotten.

There has been considerable frustration among relatives of those killed over the slowness of the investigation and no-one has ever been brought to justice over the attack.

The attack came at a time of considerable social tension in Turkey as the government wages a crackdown against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and its supporters. — AFP