35% popular vote will ensure BN remains in power: Maria Chin

GEORGE TOWN: Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah said that Barisan Nasional (BN) can remain in power by securing 35% of the popular vote, if the proposed redelineation exercise is approved.

She said, this is the reason why people need to stand up and object the redelineation proposal.

Maria said: "The Election Commission (EC) has yet to provide the land mass information to the public as it is important to know size of a constituency being changed. The public need to submit their objections while Bersih challenges the EC through legal avenue in Kuala Lumpur.

"We need the land mass information to know how big or small the constituency has been changed but this information is not given, " she told reporters after launching the Bersih 5.0 gallery in Esplanade today.

Also present was Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, state exco members and Bersih vice-chairman Toh Kin Woon.

Lim also echoed Chin's view, stating the proposed redelineation would divide segment of society polarised by race.

He said the state supported Bersih's demand for clean and fair elections, to oppose redelineation and ensure a clean and transparent government.

Lim also expressed hope Bersih's events in Penang will run smoothly without any untoward incidences although few have marred the campaign in other places in Lumut and Teluk Intan.

On whether PAS will show up for the Nov 19 rally in Kuala Lumpur, Chin said she has extended an invitation to them.