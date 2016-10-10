Bazaar to help disadvantaged women sell products & services

KUALA LUMPUR: The Women of Will (WoW), an NGO which assists disadvantaged women, will join hands with the women’s wing of the Pure Life Society (PLS) to organise "The Women in Business Bazaar" to be held on October 15, 2016, at the Pure Life Society (PLS) in Kuala Lumpur.

The bazaar, to be held at PLS's premises at Jalan Puchong from 9am-4pm, will be a unique and novel carnival where women micro entrepreneurs from low income households have the opportunity to market their products and services.

WoW president elect, Datin Goh Suet Lan, said the family themed bazaar offers women an opportunity to showcase a wide range of products and services that cover health and wellness, homemade food, beverages, fashion, apparel, as well as arts and crafts."

"It is also an opportunity for visitors to shop for a wide range of products and take home potted plants from the nursery and show that they care," she said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Datin Poonam Kukreja, the president of the Women's Wing of PLS said by participating in the event, the public can discover and celebrate the women’s unique journeys in taking on the multiple roles of bread winner, head of the household and mother.

WoW and PLS cordially invite the public, parents, their children, the print, online and electronic media to see first hand and cover what is surely the first social venture dedicated to serve disadvantaged women.

"This is in line with the government’s call to empower disadvantaged women," Goh added.

A representative from the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry will officiate the event at 11am while short talks on women entrepreneurship and family themed entertainment will be held throughout the day.

Women Of Will, a non-profit organisation, works towards reaching out to transform the lives of disadvantaged women through economic empowerment.

The Pure Life Society Women’s Wing (PLSWW) was set up to address the socio economic needs of women in all classes of society.

It aims to advocate and promote the upliftment of women in education, healthcare, employment through community initiatives and advocacy, social skill workshops, self-grooming and financial management.

For more information, please call Ms Madhu at 012 274 9081 / Ms Sharmini at 017 379 3003 or 03-77221518 (Women of Will office). — Bernama